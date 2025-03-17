Joey Krehbiel News: Heading to minor-league camp

The Rays reassigned Krehbiel to minor-league camp Monday.

Krehbiel has spent parts of four seasons in the majors, but he pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level in 2024 as a member of the Mariners organization, logging a 3.26 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 58 innings. He caught on with the Rays on a minor-league deal in January, but after falling short in his bid for a spot in the big club's Opening Day bullpen, Krehbiel will likely begin the campaign at Triple-A Durham.