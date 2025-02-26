Joey Loperfido Injury: Could return to games by Friday

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Loperfido (neck/back) will go through a full workout Thursday and could return to Grapefruit League play as soon as Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Loperfido suffered a neck/upper back injury Tuesday when he collided with the outfield wall, but he emerged without any serious injuries and is not expected to miss much time. The 25-year-old is competing for a starting job in Toronto's outfield.