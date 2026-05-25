Joey Loperfido Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters Monday that Loperfido (quadriceps) will pause his rehab assignment until Wednesday after fouling a ball off his foot during Sunday's game with Double-A Corpus Christie, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Loperfido started his rehab assignment in Double-A on Sunday, when he went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and a hit-by-pitch. He sustained a foot injury during that contest, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue as he's expected to be back in action Wednesday. Loperfido continues to recover from a right quadriceps strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list in mid-April.