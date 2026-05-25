Joey Loperfido headshot

Joey Loperfido Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters Monday that Loperfido (quadriceps) will pause his rehab assignment until Wednesday after fouling a ball off his foot during Sunday's game with Double-A Corpus Christie, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Loperfido started his rehab assignment in Double-A on Sunday, when he went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and a hit-by-pitch. He sustained a foot injury during that contest, but it doesn't appear to be a serious issue as he's expected to be back in action Wednesday. Loperfido continues to recover from a right quadriceps strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list in mid-April.

Joey Loperfido
Houston Astros
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