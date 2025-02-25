Fantasy Baseball
Joey Loperfido Injury: Dealing with neck injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Loperfido was removed from Tuesday's Grapefruit League game versus Cardinals with neck discomfort after colliding with the outfield wall, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.careports.

Loperfido was attempting to catch what wound up being a triple for Victor Scott and slammed into the wall awkwardly. It appears at this point that he has avoided a concussion, but it's not clear how long the neck issue might sideline the young outfielder.

