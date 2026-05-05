Joey Loperfido Injury: Engages in light running

The Astros announced Monday that Loperfido (quadriceps) has started light running and light baseball activity, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Joe Espada previously said on April 20 that Loperfido had been cleared for baseball activity, and though the outfielder appears to have since added some running work to the mix, he's not been able to take any other meaningful steps forward in his recovery from a right quad strain. The Astros are expected to turn to Zach Cole and Dustin Harris to serve as their primary options in left field while Loperfido remains on the shelf.