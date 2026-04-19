Joey Loperfido headshot

Joey Loperfido Injury: IL move official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

The Astros placed Loperfido on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to April 18, due to a right quadriceps strain.

The 26-year-old sustained the quad injury during Friday's matchup with the Cardinals and was held out of Saturday's lineup, and he's now headed to the IL after being diagnosed with a strain. Loperfido will be eligible to be reinstated in late April, though it's unclear when he's actually expected to return.

Joey Loperfido
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Loperfido See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Loperfido See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Chris Bennett
2 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely-Available Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely-Available Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
19 days ago