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Joey Loperfido Injury: Managing quad tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Loperfido was pulled from Friday's game against the Cardinals due to right quad tightness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Loperfido went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being taken out of the game at the start of the seventh inning. Brice Matthews entered as the 26-year-old's replacement and could get more reps in left field if Loperfido has to miss any amount of time.

Joey Loperfido
Houston Astros
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