Joey Loperfido Injury: Managing quad tightness
Loperfido was pulled from Friday's game against the Cardinals due to right quad tightness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Loperfido went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being taken out of the game at the start of the seventh inning. Brice Matthews entered as the 26-year-old's replacement and could get more reps in left field if Loperfido has to miss any amount of time.
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