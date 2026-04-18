Joey Loperfido Injury: Not in Saturday's lineup
Loperfido (quadriceps) is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Cardinals on Saturday.
Loperfido injured his right quad during Friday's series opener. He'll rest up Saturday with the hopes that he is cleared to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale. Houston will start Yordan Alvarez, Taylor Trammell and Cam Smith in the outfield from left to right.
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