Joey Loperfido Injury: Set to begin rehab assignment

Loperfido (quad) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Corpus Christi, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Loperfido started light baseball activity May 5 and has been sidelined since April 17 with a right quadriceps strain. Fellow big leaguers Hunter Brown (shoulder), Josh Hader (biceps) and Taylor Trammell (groin) will also be playing in Sunday's game for the Hooks. Loperfido could return sometime next week.