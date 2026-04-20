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Joey Loperfido Injury: Will go through baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Astros manager Joe Espada said that Loperfido (quadriceps) will do some baseball activities Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Loperfido is with the team in Cleveland for its brief three-game road trip, which is a good omen for his prospects of a quick return. He will be eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list April 28.

Joey Loperfido
Houston Astros
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