Joey Loperfido News: Gets start in center field Saturday

Loperfido went 1-for-2 with a double in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

More importantly, the 25-year-old got the start in center field, a spot the Blue Jays will likely need to fill for the first week or two of the season while Daulton Varsho completes his recovery from shoulder surgery. Loperfido, acquired from the Astros last year in the Yusei Kikuchi trade, slashed just .197/.236/.343 over 144 plate appearances for Toronto in 2024, but his defensive versatility in the outfield and 20-20 upside if he puts everything together appear to make him the early favorite to be Varsho's understudy. Jonatan Clase, Nathan Lukes and Myles Straw also figure to get looks in center field during spring training.