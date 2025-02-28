Joey Loperfido News: Good to go Friday

Loperfido (neck/back) is starting in center field and batting leadoff in Friday's split-squad game against the Yankees, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined since Tuesday when he collided with the outfield wall, but he's returning to action Friday after taking a few days to rest up. Loperfido posted a .614 OPS in 81 regular-season games between the Blue Jays and Astros as a rookie last season and could secure a starting outfield job during spring training.