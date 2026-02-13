Joey Loperfido News: Heading back to Houston

The Astros acquired Loperfido from the Blue Jays on Friday in exchange for Jesus Sanchez.

It's a return to his original organization for Loperfido, who broke into the big leagues with the Astros before being dealt to Toronto in the Yusei Kikuchi trade in July 2024. Loperfido hasn't gained a foothold yet in the majors, but he did hit well over 104 plate appearances last season, slashing .333/.379/.500 with four home runs. The 26-year-old will be in the mix for reps as part of a largely unproven outfield in Houston.