Joey Loperfido News: Idle for series finale

Loperfido is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

Loperfido started in center field in Friday's series opener versus Seattle after Jake Meyers (oblique) was placed on the injured list prior to that game, but Taylor Trammell has manned that position in each of the subsequent three contests. Even if the Astros proceed with Trammell as their primary center fielder in Meyers' absence, Loperfido should still see regular reps against right-handed pitching as Houston's left fielder. Shortstop Jeremy Pena's (hamstring) move to the IL on Monday should free up playing time on the left side of the infield for both Carlos Correa and Isaac Paredes in the short term, enabling Yordan Alvarez to serve as a designated hitter on a full-time basis rather than poaching starts from Loperfido in left.