Joey Loperfido headshot

Joey Loperfido News: On bench against LHP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Loperfido isn't part of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Loperfido will avoid a matchup with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, which means Yordan Alvarez will draw a start in left field and Isaac Paredes will DH. Loperfido went 2-for-4 with a double on Opening Day.

Joey Loperfido
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Loperfido See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Loperfido See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
15 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
21 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
36 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
38 days ago