Joey Loperfido News: On bench against LHP
Loperfido isn't part of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Loperfido will avoid a matchup with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, which means Yordan Alvarez will draw a start in left field and Isaac Paredes will DH. Loperfido went 2-for-4 with a double on Opening Day.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Loperfido See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week5 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers15 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL West21 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers36 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East38 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Loperfido See More