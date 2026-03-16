Joey Loperfido News: Pushing for starting spot
Loperfido is in the mix to start the season in Houston's Opening Day outfield, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Loperfido has put together a strong spring since rejoining the Astros, batting .333 (10-for-30) with an .896 OPS, a home run and two stolen bases across 13 games. Loperfido has seen some time in centerfield with Jake Meyers reportedly on the trading block. If Meyers does ultimately start the year in Houston, the lefty-batting Loperfido would likely occupy the strong side of a corner outfield platoon.
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