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Joey Loperfido News: Starts in left field, bats fifth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Loperfido will start in left field and bat sixth in Thursday's opener against the Angels.

Loperfido beat out Zach Cole for the Astros' left-field job, and he's occupying a favorable spot in the batting order versus right-hander Jose Soriano. The 26-year-old Loperfido has an intriguing power/speed skill set but will have to make enough contact to keep a regular job. He has a 33.3 percent strikeout rate in his first 122 major-league games.

Joey Loperfido
Houston Astros
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