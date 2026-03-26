Joey Loperfido News: Starts in left field, bats fifth
Loperfido will start in left field and bat sixth in Thursday's opener against the Angels.
Loperfido beat out Zach Cole for the Astros' left-field job, and he's occupying a favorable spot in the batting order versus right-hander Jose Soriano. The 26-year-old Loperfido has an intriguing power/speed skill set but will have to make enough contact to keep a regular job. He has a 33.3 percent strikeout rate in his first 122 major-league games.
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