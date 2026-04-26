Joey Lucchesi News: Back in big leagues

The Angels selected Lucchesi's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

The left-hander re-signed with the Halos after being designated for assignment and electing free agency in early May, and he'll now get another chance in the majors. Lucchesi allowed two earned runs with a 2:4 K:BB in his first three outings of the year for the Angels. He had a 3.76 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 38.1 innings with the Giants in 2025.