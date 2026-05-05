Joey Lucchesi News: Back with Halos on MiLB deal
The Angels signed Lucchesi to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Taylor Blake Ward of TheSportingTribune.com reports.
Lucchesi previously spent part of March and April with the big-league club but struggled to a 13.50 ERA, 3.90 WHIP and 4:6 K:BB over 3.1 innings spanning five relief appearances. The southpaw does have ample major-league experience and was much better with San Francisco last season -- posting a 3.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB over 38.1 frames while recording six holds -- so the Angels are giving him another look in the minors. Lucchesi will likely need to demonstrate improved results, though, to get another call-up to the big-league club.
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