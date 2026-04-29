Joey Lucchesi News: DFA'd by Halos
The Angels designated Lucchesi for assignment Wednesday.
Lucchesi was knocked around for six runs (five earned) on seven hits with a 4:6 K:BB in his 3.1 innings with the Halos. It's the second time the lefty has been designated for assignment by the Angels this month. He elected free agency before re-signing on a minor-league deal the first time around.
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