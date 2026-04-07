Joey Lucchesi headshot

Joey Lucchesi News: Enters open market

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Lucchesi cleared waivers Tuesday and elected free agency.

Lucchesi was DFA'd by the Angels on Sunday, and after going unclaimed off waivers, the 32-year-old will now test his luck in the open market. He gave up two earned runs in just 2.1 innings with the Halos before being pushed off the 40-man roster, so he'll likely have to redeem himself while playing on a minor-league contract.

Joey Lucchesi
 Free Agent
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