Joey Lucchesi News: Enters open market

Lucchesi cleared waivers Tuesday and elected free agency.

Lucchesi was DFA'd by the Angels on Sunday, and after going unclaimed off waivers, the 32-year-old will now test his luck in the open market. He gave up two earned runs in just 2.1 innings with the Halos before being pushed off the 40-man roster, so he'll likely have to redeem himself while playing on a minor-league contract.