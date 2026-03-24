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Joey Lucchesi News: Lands in Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Lucchesi signed a contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Lucchesi was released by the Giants on Sunday after making three appearances in the Cactus League, during which he allowed one earned run across three innings. He had one of his best seasons last year with San Francisco, finishing with a 3.76 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 38.1 frames, and he's expected to claim a spot in the Angels' bullpen to open the new campaign.

Joey Lucchesi
Los Angeles Angels
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