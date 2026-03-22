Joey Lucchesi News: Let go by San Francisco

The Giants granted Lucchesi his release Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The left-hander inked a minor-league deal with the Giants after being non-tendered in November, and he's now returning to the open market. Lucchesi was a decent bullpen piece for San Francisco last year, finishing with a 3.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB over 38.1 innings.