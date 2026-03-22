Joey Lucchesi headshot

Joey Lucchesi News: Let go by San Francisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Giants granted Lucchesi his release Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The left-hander inked a minor-league deal with the Giants after being non-tendered in November, and he's now returning to the open market. Lucchesi was a decent bullpen piece for San Francisco last year, finishing with a 3.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB over 38.1 innings.

Joey Lucchesi
 Free Agent
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