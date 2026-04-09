Joey Lucchesi News: Returns to Halos

Lucchesi signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Lucchesi elected free agency after clearing waivers Tuesday, but he'll end up back in the Angels organization after testing his free-agent value. The 32-year-old gave up two earned runs over 2.1 innings during his first three appearances with the Halos but has the potential to turn things around after finishing the 2025 campaign with a 3.76 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in San Francisco.