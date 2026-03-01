Joey Meneses News: Sent to minor-league camp
Meneses was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Athletics on Sunday.
Meneses joined the A's as a non-roster invitee at major-league spring training, going 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored over five at-bats in three contests. The 33-year-old produced a .264 average with 11 home runs, 55 RBI, 37 runs scored and two stolen bases over 387 at-bats in 110 games with Triple-A Syracuse last season, and he'll look to earn a shot with a the Athletics' major-league club in 2026.
