Joey Meneses headshot

Joey Meneses News: Sent to minor-league camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Meneses was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Athletics on Sunday.

Meneses joined the A's as a non-roster invitee at major-league spring training, going 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored over five at-bats in three contests. The 33-year-old produced a .264 average with 11 home runs, 55 RBI, 37 runs scored and two stolen bases over 387 at-bats in 110 games with Triple-A Syracuse last season, and he'll look to earn a shot with a the Athletics' major-league club in 2026.

Joey Meneses
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Meneses See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Meneses See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
5 days ago