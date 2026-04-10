Joey Ortiz News: Absent from lineup
Ortiz is not in the Brewers' starting lineup against the Nationals on Friday.
The Brewers will start David Hamilton and Luis Rengifo at shortstop and third base, respectively, for Friday's series opener. Through five games in April, Oritz has gone 3-for-19 (.158) with one steal, two runs scored and five strikeouts.
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