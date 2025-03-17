Fantasy Baseball
Joey Ortiz headshot

Joey Ortiz News: Appears locked in at shortstop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Ortiz is expected begin the 2025 season as the club's starting shortstop, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers appeared ready to give Brice Turang the nod at shortstop to begin the year, but a shoulder injury has derailed that plan. Instead, Ortiz is the likely candidate to at least start the campaign at shortstop, with Turang remaining at the keystone until he works through the shoulder issue.

