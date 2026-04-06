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Joey Ortiz News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Ortiz is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Boston.

It looks to be a routine day off for Ortiz, who has now started seven of 10 contests at shortstop this season. David Hamilton will handle shortstop duties for the Brewers on Monday and Luis Rengifo will cover third base.

Joey Ortiz
Milwaukee Brewers
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