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Joey Ortiz News: Exits starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Ortiz is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

He'll receive a day of rest after starting each of the first three games of the season. With Ortiz getting a breather, the Brewers will shift David Hamilton over to shortstop and give Luis Rengifo a start at third base.

Joey Ortiz
Milwaukee Brewers
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