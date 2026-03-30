Joey Ortiz News: Exits starting nine
Ortiz is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
He'll receive a day of rest after starting each of the first three games of the season. With Ortiz getting a breather, the Brewers will shift David Hamilton over to shortstop and give Luis Rengifo a start at third base.
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