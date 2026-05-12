Joey Ortiz News: Goes deep Tuesday
Ortiz went 2-for-3 with a home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 victory versus the Padres.
Ortiz opened the scoring in the contest with a solo homer in the third inning. The infielder added an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Ortiz badly needed this positive performance, as he entered Tuesday with no long balls and a .181 batting average through 94 plate appearances on the season. He's seen his playing time fluctuate but has started four of the Brewers' past five contests.
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