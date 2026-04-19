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Joey Ortiz News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Ortiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Ortiz will hit the bench for the second time in the series while Milwaukee clears a spot for Luis Rengifo on the left side of its infield. Though Ortiz offers a reliable glove at shortstop, he's provided a weak .196/.268/.196 slash line to begin the season. The lack of production at the plate looks like it could be starting to cost Ortiz some playing time.

Joey Ortiz
Milwaukee Brewers
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