Joey Ortiz News: Heading to bench Sunday
Ortiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Ortiz will hit the bench for the second time in the series while Milwaukee clears a spot for Luis Rengifo on the left side of its infield. Though Ortiz offers a reliable glove at shortstop, he's provided a weak .196/.268/.196 slash line to begin the season. The lack of production at the plate looks like it could be starting to cost Ortiz some playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Ortiz See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 316 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Ortiz See More