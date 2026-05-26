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Joey Ortiz News: Hitting bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Ortiz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Though he'll head to the bench Tuesday, Ortiz may have recaptured a regular role on the left side of the Milwaukee infield. He occupied shortstop in each of the last five games, going just 2-for-14 but drawing four walks during that stretch. Ortiz will take a seat in favor of Luis Rengifo, who will enter the starting nine at third base while David Hamilton slides over to shortstop.

Joey Ortiz
Milwaukee Brewers
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