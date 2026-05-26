Joey Ortiz News: Hitting bench Tuesday
Ortiz is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Though he'll head to the bench Tuesday, Ortiz may have recaptured a regular role on the left side of the Milwaukee infield. He occupied shortstop in each of the last five games, going just 2-for-14 but drawing four walks during that stretch. Ortiz will take a seat in favor of Luis Rengifo, who will enter the starting nine at third base while David Hamilton slides over to shortstop.
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