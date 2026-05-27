Joey Ortiz News: Idle again Wednesday
Ortiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Ortiz will be on the bench for a second straight game while the Brewers once again go with Luis Rengifo and David Hamilton as their starters on the left side of the infield. None of Ortiz (57 wRC+), Rengifo (52 wRC+) or Hamilton (73 wRC+) have been productive at the plate this season, so manager Pat Murphy could continue to mix and match at third base and shortstop rather than committing to any of the three in an everyday role.
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