Joey Ortiz News: Idle in series finale

Ortiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

After a recent two-game benching, Ortiz started each of the last four games but wasn't able to break out of his season-long funk at the plate, going just 2-for-12 with a run scored. Ortiz still looks to be the Brewers' preferred option at shortstop, but he'll give way to Andruw Monasterio for the final contest before the All-Star break.