Joey Ortiz News: Idle to begin doubleheader
Ortiz isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Ortiz has gone 6-for-18 with three RBI, five runs scored and two steals through his first five games, but the Brewers will keep him in the dugout to begin the first game of Saturday's schedule. David Hamilton will slide to shortstop as a result while Luis Rengifo starts at the hot corner, batting second.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Ortiz See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 32 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 297 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Ortiz See More