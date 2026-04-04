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Joey Ortiz News: Idle to begin doubleheader

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Ortiz isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Ortiz has gone 6-for-18 with three RBI, five runs scored and two steals through his first five games, but the Brewers will keep him in the dugout to begin the first game of Saturday's schedule. David Hamilton will slide to shortstop as a result while Luis Rengifo starts at the hot corner, batting second.

Joey Ortiz
Milwaukee Brewers
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