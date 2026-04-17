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Joey Ortiz News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Ortiz is out of the lineup for Friday's contest in Miami.

It's a routine day off for Ortiz, who had started each of the last five tilts. David Hamilton will occupy shortstop and bat ninth for the Brewers in Friday's series opener.

Joey Ortiz
Milwaukee Brewers
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