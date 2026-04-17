Joey Ortiz News: Not in Friday's lineup
Ortiz is out of the lineup for Friday's contest in Miami.
It's a routine day off for Ortiz, who had started each of the last five tilts. David Hamilton will occupy shortstop and bat ninth for the Brewers in Friday's series opener.
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