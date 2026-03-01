Joey Ortiz headshot

Joey Ortiz News: Off to fast start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 5:48am

Ortiz went 7-for-14 (.500) with a double, two RBI, two steals and a 2:3 BB:K over his last five spring games.

Ortiz posted a 1.145 OPS during the 2025 exhibition campaign before putting up a .593 mark during the regular season, so the early hot streak is not necessarily a sign of things to come. However, it is certainly better than the alternative for a player looking to get back on track. Despite the downturn Ortiz is in line to remain the primary shortstop for the Brewers, but Milwaukee's top four prospects all play the same position, so it will be a pivotal 2026 campaign for Ortiz.

Joey Ortiz
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Ortiz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Ortiz See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
5 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
32 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
150 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
162 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
162 days ago