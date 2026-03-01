Joey Ortiz News: Off to fast start
Ortiz went 7-for-14 (.500) with a double, two RBI, two steals and a 2:3 BB:K over his last five spring games.
Ortiz posted a 1.145 OPS during the 2025 exhibition campaign before putting up a .593 mark during the regular season, so the early hot streak is not necessarily a sign of things to come. However, it is certainly better than the alternative for a player looking to get back on track. Despite the downturn Ortiz is in line to remain the primary shortstop for the Brewers, but Milwaukee's top four prospects all play the same position, so it will be a pivotal 2026 campaign for Ortiz.
