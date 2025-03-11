Fantasy Baseball
Joey Ortiz News: On fire in March

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Ortiz went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBI in Monday's exhibition game.

Ortiz went just 1-for-10 in the four spring games he appeared in last month, but he has gotten hot since the calendar flipped to March, going 7-for-13 (.538) with four extra-base hits and three steals. The Brewers have not yet decided whether Ortiz or Brice Turang will be the primary shortstop, but expect Ortiz to see regular action one way or another.

