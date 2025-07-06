Menu
Joey Ortiz News: Out of Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

Ortiz is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Ortiz started the previous 37 games and will take a seat Sunday while in the midst of a 4-for-29 slump. Despite those poor numbers, the 27-year-old has been decently productive in 30 games since the start of June with four homers, 20 RBI, 15 runs and a .263/.311/.424 slash line. Andruw Monasterio is filling in at shortstop for the series finale in Miami.

