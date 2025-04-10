Joey Ortiz News: Reaches five times in rout

Ortiz went 2-for-2 with three walks, three runs and two RBI in Wednesday's 17-2 win against Colorado.

Ortiz batted out of the No. 9 slot in Milwaukee's lineup, but he produced more like a leadoff hitter with his two singles and three walks. The 26-year-old also knocked in two of the team's runs and scored three times. The RBI were the first of the season for Ortiz, and prior to Wednesday he had drawn just one free pass over 43 plate appearances.