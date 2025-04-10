Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joey Ortiz headshot

Joey Ortiz News: Reaches five times in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Ortiz went 2-for-2 with three walks, three runs and two RBI in Wednesday's 17-2 win against Colorado.

Ortiz batted out of the No. 9 slot in Milwaukee's lineup, but he produced more like a leadoff hitter with his two singles and three walks. The 26-year-old also knocked in two of the team's runs and scored three times. The RBI were the first of the season for Ortiz, and prior to Wednesday he had drawn just one free pass over 43 plate appearances.

Joey Ortiz
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now