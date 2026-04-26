Joey Ortiz News: Role diminishing
Ortiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
After starting at shortstop in 14 of Milwaukee's first 18 games of the season, Ortiz is on the bench Sunday for the fifth time in the past nine contests. Including Sunday's lineup, David Hamilton is starting for the eighth time in that stretch while Luis Rengifo is getting his seventh start. Ortiz had a .593 OPS in 149 regular-season games last year and has a .180/.265/.180 slash line through 70 plate appearances this season, and that lack of offensive production may be finally affecting his playing time.
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