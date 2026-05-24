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Joey Ortiz News: Settling back into everyday role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Ortiz will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Dating back to May 12, Ortiz has produced a .798 OPS on the back of a stellar 25 percent walk rate. Ortiz's improved production at the dish has seemingly allowed him to reclaim a regular spot on the left side of the infield, as he'll draw a fourth consecutive start Sunday. Luis Rengifo, meanwhile, is on the bench for the third time in four games and appears to have shifted into a utility role.

Joey Ortiz
Milwaukee Brewers
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