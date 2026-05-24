Joey Ortiz News: Settling back into everyday role

Ortiz will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Dating back to May 12, Ortiz has produced a .798 OPS on the back of a stellar 25 percent walk rate. Ortiz's improved production at the dish has seemingly allowed him to reclaim a regular spot on the left side of the infield, as he'll draw a fourth consecutive start Sunday. Luis Rengifo, meanwhile, is on the bench for the third time in four games and appears to have shifted into a utility role.