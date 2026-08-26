Joey Ortiz News: Sitting after 12 straight starts
Ortiz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Milwaukee will go with Cooper Pratt and David Hamilton as its starters on the left side of the infield after Ortiz had been included in the lineup at either shortstop or third base in each of the previous 12 games. Ortiz produced a sizzling .293/.367/.488 slash line with two home runs, one steal, nine RBI and nine runs during that stretch, and the Brewers should continue to find ways to keep him in the starting nine while he's wielding a hot bat. Expect Ortiz to remain a regular in the lineup against left-handed pitching, while manager Pat Murphy will likely lean on a three-man rotation of Ortiz, Pratt and Hamilton for two spots in the lineup versus righties.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Ortiz See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets6 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week10 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Ortiz See More