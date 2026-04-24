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Joey Ortiz News: Sitting down Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 2:18pm

Ortiz isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates

Ortiz will get a day to rest after snapping his six-game hitless streak with his single against the Tigers on Thursday. David Hamilton will start at shortstop Friday while Luis Rengifo mans the hot corner.

Joey Ortiz
Milwaukee Brewers
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