Joey Ortiz News: Stays hot in loss
Ortiz went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Mariners.
Ortiz provided most of the Brewers' offense, driving in the team's first four runs over three plate appearances. The 28-year-old has now hit safely in six of his past seven games, tallying two home runs, eight RBI and seven runs scored during that stretch. For the season, he's slashing .252/.318/.383 with seven homers, 37 RBI, 36 runs scored and eight steals across 312 plate appearances.
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