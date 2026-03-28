Joey Ortiz News: Swipes two bags in win
Ortiz went 2-for-4 with one RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.
Ortiz drove in a run in the seventh inning while recording his third career two-steal game. The 27-year-old is off to an encouraging start, posting multiple hits in back-to-back contests to open the season. He slashed a disappointing .230/.276/.317 in 2025 but looks set to hold down the club's starting shortstop role.
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