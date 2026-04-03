Joey Ortiz News: Taking seat Friday
Ortiz is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals.
Ortiz started five of Milwaukee's first six games but will take a seat for the series opener in Kansas City. He's batting .333 through 20 plate appearances and has two steals, three RBI and five runs but is still looking for his first extra-base hit. David Hamilton is receiving a look at shortstop Friday while batting ninth.
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