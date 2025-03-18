Joey Ortiz News: Will open season at shortstop

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Ortiz will open the season as the team's primary shortstop, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers were considering sliding Brice Turang over to shortstop and putting Ortiz at second base, but Turang's sore shoulder ended that conversation. Ortiz will enter the season with only third base eligibility if your platform uses a 20-game threshold, but he will pick up shortstop eligibility soon.