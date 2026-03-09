Joey Wentz Injury: Awaiting MRI results
Atlanta hopes to know the results of an MRI on Wentz's right knee Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Wentz sustained an injury to his knee during Grapefruit League play Sunday versus the Rays following a collision near first base. The initial prognosis pointed to him avoiding a serious injury, but more will be known once the imaging results are in. Wentz is competing for a spot in Atlanta's rotation.
