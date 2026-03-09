Joey Wentz headshot

Joey Wentz Injury: Awaiting MRI results

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Atlanta hopes to know the results of an MRI on Wentz's right knee Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Wentz sustained an injury to his knee during Grapefruit League play Sunday versus the Rays following a collision near first base. The initial prognosis pointed to him avoiding a serious injury, but more will be known once the imaging results are in. Wentz is competing for a spot in Atlanta's rotation.

Joey Wentz
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Wentz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joey Wentz See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
34 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 26
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, September 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
164 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
170 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash as the 2025 Season Winds Down
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as the 2025 Season Winds Down
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
174 days ago