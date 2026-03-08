Joey Wentz Injury: Injures knee Sunday

Wentz was removed from his Grapefruit League appearance Sunday against the Rays in the fifth inning due to an apparent right knee injury, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Wentz recorded two outs and was charged with one earned run on two hits before departing from the game following a collision near first base with a Rays player. According to Bishop, Wentz was carted off the field, though on a more promising note, the southpaw was able to walk into the clubhouse without assistance. Wentz can be considered day-to-day before Atlanta provides an update on his diagnosis, but a potential absence of any length of time would represent yet another blow to a rotation that has already lost Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) and Hurston Waldrep (elbow) to long-term injuries this spring.